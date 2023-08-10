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Brian Ruhe Comments on Dr. Karla Turner's Views on ETs - Part 1
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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33 views • August 10, 2023

Here, I comment on a copy the video, "Dr. Karla Turner: New Jersey 1994 Lecture"


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwDNE1rY5Dc

I refer to this website with Dr. Karla Turner's work:
https://www.zersetzung.org/kt-articles/contact-forum-mayjune-1995

She says there are those who say they are helping us. The new age people who say they are spiritual.
There are those who say they need our sperm and eggs to improve their own species because of their deficiencies. Then there’s the debunkers who make fun of both camps.

1:23:00 Karla is a devoted Christian and she says the aliens tell people not to be so attached to their bodies. She says God chose to give you that body so why are they telling us this? Her Christian views give her the wrong idea.

1:50:00 She says fight against the ETs. Resist them. Fight with them in your dreams. Image a bomb blowing up in the ETs face. Turn your anger towards them. It might help you resist them.

152:30 They feed off negative emotions. She doesn’t say repterrains but I think that’s what she means.

1:59:00 Someone said they know a family member who has had good experiences. Karla says maybe that’s what they allowed them to remember for their good PR. She says until we have more evidence we can’t trust them but now, 29 years later we do have more evidence that we can trust the ETs.

She says the small greys are robotic, maybe made out of our genes. I disagree. She says they have a low IQ, about 87. No.

Dr. Karla Turner died of cancer on January 10, 1996, after being threatened for her work. She was just 48. Since then, several other people involved in UFO investigation have also experienced threats followed by highly unusual cancers. Several of her case studies are now dead.

Karla was widely respected in the UFO community for her research on alien abduction. A scholar and professional educator, she earned a Ph.D. in Old English studies and taught at the university level in Texas for more than ten years. But in 1988, she and her husband and son endured a shocking series of experiences and recollections that forced them to recognize that they were all abductees.

Karla's response was to drop her professional university career and turn her full attention to abduction research. Her first book, Into the Fringe (Berkley Books, 1992), told of her own experiences and those of her family. Her second book, Taken - Inside the Alien-Human Abduction Agenda (Kelt Works, 1994), profiled the abduction stories of eight women whose experiences included both "alien" and human intrusions, and both benign and negative elements, illustrating the profoundly complex nature of the abduction mystery. Her most recent book, Masquerade of Angels (Kelt Works, 1994), was co-written with psychic Ted Rice and recounts Ted's lifelong encounters with strange entities whose identity hovered in a shadowland between angelic and demonic. Karla was working on another book when she became ill in early 1995.

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ufoetsbrian ruheabductiongrey alienskarla turner
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