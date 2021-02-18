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Rod Rios - CHECK THIS OUT - In the news 1980 - Bus Problems
Rod Rios
Rod Rios
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30 views • February 18, 2021
Rod Rios - CHECK THIS OUT - In the news 1980 - Bus Problems

In the News is an American series of two-minute televised video segments that summarized topical news stories for children and pre-teens. 
The segments were broadcast between Saturday morning animated cartoon programs in the United States on the CBS television network from 1971 until 1986.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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