The Emily James Trio perform Live in Brisbane.
Published 20 hours ago

The Emily James Trio performing at the NO Digital ID Rally in Brisbane, Qld, Australia.


5th May, 2024.


1st song, The Lucky Country.


2nd song, Don't Welcome Me To Own Country.


3rd song, We Ain't Moving.


Interview with Emily (Vocals) and James (Guitar)...unfortunately James the Drummer wasn't there. We'll catch up with him next time.


Songs are from their debut album, "Someone Had To Say It".


Get it here - https://www.theemilyjamestrio.com/products/someone-had-to-say-it


Subscribe on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@EmilyJamesTrio


Like and Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554158463381&sk=about


Filmclip "Don't Welcome Me (To My Own Country) - https://youtu.be/1iuG3z4cr18?si=cYMLehtLGfQnjROO


Kulture....Liberated Artists - https://kultureclo.com/


https://www.theemilyjamestrio.com/


Keywords
australiaqueenslandbrisbaneaussie flyersthe emily james triono digital id rally

