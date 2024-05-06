The Emily James Trio perform Live in Brisbane.

The Emily James Trio performing at the NO Digital ID Rally in Brisbane, Qld, Australia.
5th May, 2024.
1st song, The Lucky Country.
2nd song, Don't Welcome Me To Own Country.
3rd song, We Ain't Moving.
Interview with Emily (Vocals) and James (Guitar)...unfortunately James the Drummer wasn't there. We'll catch up with him next time.
Songs are from their debut album, "Someone Had To Say It".
Get it here - https://www.theemilyjamestrio.com/products/someone-had-to-say-it
Subscribe on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@EmilyJamesTrio
Like and Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554158463381&sk=about
Filmclip "Don't Welcome Me (To My Own Country) - https://youtu.be/1iuG3z4cr18?si=cYMLehtLGfQnjROO
Kulture....Liberated Artists - https://kultureclo.com/
https://www.theemilyjamestrio.com/
Join Aussie Flyers:
Website -
Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers
Facebook -
https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers
Odysee -
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572
Subscribe to our magazine -
https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine
Aussie Flyers Mailer -
https://aussieflyers.com/mailer
Email - [email protected]
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.