Scott Ritter & Pepe Escobar: Trump's SHOCKING Executive Orders–Putin, Iran & China BRACE for War
What is happening
What is happening
9671 followers
1
209 views • 3 months ago

BREAKING: Trump returns to office with a huge snub of Ukraine and a series of moves that are sending shockwaves across the geopolitical landscape. In this must-see LIVE program, Scott Ritter returns to react to the realities of the Ukraine conflict and what Trump's recent moves say abut where the world is headed. Pepe Escobar returns in the second half for a full run down on the impact Trump's foreign policy will have on the multipolar world.


Follow Scott: https://t.me/ScottRitter

Follow Pepe: https://t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics


FOLLOW ME ON X: https://x.com/@GeopoliticsDH

FOLLOW ME ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DannyHaiphong

FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/dannyhaiphong


Scott Ritter & Pepe Escobar: Trump, American Expansion & Ukraine's FINAL HOUR


#trump #russia #ukraine #putin #iran #china

