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Hodgetwins: We Are Already In A Race War + The UN Takeover
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182 views • October 08, 2020
The Hodgetwins, Kevin and Keith Hodge, join Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how the mainstream media is assisting globalist and democrat forces in fomenting a race-based civil war in the United States.
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