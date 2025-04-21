Katy Perry Kissed the Ground ... and She Liked It!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week, Blue Origin, an Amazon Studios partner, is making headlines for allegedly sending 6 female celebrities, including Katy Perry, into space. Unfortunately for Jeff Bezos, and thankfully for the rest of humanity, the masses are finally starting to see through these fake-space shenanigans, and even mainstream media sources are pointing out obvious anomalies with the new footage...
