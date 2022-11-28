Without Courage And Perseverance, Chinese Will Find It Difficult To Establish A Foothold

https://gnews.org/articles/535788
Summary：During his Grand Live broadcast on November 23rd, Miles Guo pointed out that the Chinese would have no chance to stand up again in the world if fellow fighters chose to kowtow to the pressure from the senior officials of the U.S. Justice Department.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.