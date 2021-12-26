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The Fort Moultrie Flag: Southern Liberty During the American Revolution
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121 views • December 26, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Dan and Sam discuss the Moultrie Flag, more commonly referred to as the Liberty Flag. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/fort-moultrie-flag-southern-liberty-american-revolution
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite historic icons shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
The Moultrie Flag, also known as the Liberty Flag, is a strong symbol of the Southern role in the American Revolution. It’s also a handsome flag with a simple design on a beautiful blue color. The flag was developed specifically for the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, a short but important engagement in the Southern theater of battle during the American Revolutionary War.
In 1775, in the lead up to the American Revolution, Colonel William Moultrie wanted a flag that represented the new American nation. Moultrie was the commander of the 2nd South Carolina Regiment. He commissioned a design based on the uniform of his soldiers. This was the distinctive deep blue you see on the flag today. The crescent moon might come from the caps of the soldiers, which initially bore the legend “Liberty or Death.” Some historians believe that it’s instead a form of neck armor. Whatever the symbol’s original, its message was eventually simplified to “liberty,” which is either written within the crescent or in the center at the bottom of the flag.
Fort Moultrie is the current name for several forts on Sullivan’s Island in South Carolina. These forts were first built to defend the city of Charleston, with the original built of palmetto logs. On June 28, 1776, the flag was raised over the palmetto-log fort now known as Fort Moultrie – which wasn’t armed or ready for the attack by British forces that came. Nine British warships attacked the fort for over 10 hours. However, because the palmetto logs were still soft, they absorbed the array of cannon fire. Legend has it that some of the cannonballs bounced off, rather than penetrating the fort. Because of the successful defense, the British armada was forced to retreat and could not take the city of Charleston. This is now celebrated in Charleston as “Carolina Day,” though the fort and Charleston were later captured by British forces.
During the first battle, the flag was shot away by British forces. However, a Sergeant by the name of William Jasper recovered the flag after it was shot down. He then hoisted the flag up again on a temporary pole and held it up while taking fire, until a more permanent structure could be erected. After the battle, South Carolina’s governor, John Rutledge, gave his sword to Sgt. Jasper in recognition of his exemplary bravery under fire. Sgt. Jasper later died of wounds he received while trying to recapture Savannah, Georgia, from the British. Several states have counties and townships named after Jasper.
You can read the full article “The Fort Moultrie Flag: Southern Liberty During the American Revolution” and get your own Fort Moultrie flag at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- The Fort Moultrie Flag: Southern Liberty During the American Revolution: https://ammo.com/articles/fort-moultrie-flag-southern-liberty-american-revolution
- Ft. Moultrie Nylon 3x5ft Premium Flag: https://ammo.com/gear/flags#ft-moultrie-nylon-3x5ft-premium-flag
- LibertasBella Moultrie T-shirt: https://libertasbella.com/products/fort-moultrie-aop-cut-sew-tee
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite historic icons shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
The Moultrie Flag, also known as the Liberty Flag, is a strong symbol of the Southern role in the American Revolution. It’s also a handsome flag with a simple design on a beautiful blue color. The flag was developed specifically for the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, a short but important engagement in the Southern theater of battle during the American Revolutionary War.
In 1775, in the lead up to the American Revolution, Colonel William Moultrie wanted a flag that represented the new American nation. Moultrie was the commander of the 2nd South Carolina Regiment. He commissioned a design based on the uniform of his soldiers. This was the distinctive deep blue you see on the flag today. The crescent moon might come from the caps of the soldiers, which initially bore the legend “Liberty or Death.” Some historians believe that it’s instead a form of neck armor. Whatever the symbol’s original, its message was eventually simplified to “liberty,” which is either written within the crescent or in the center at the bottom of the flag.
Fort Moultrie is the current name for several forts on Sullivan’s Island in South Carolina. These forts were first built to defend the city of Charleston, with the original built of palmetto logs. On June 28, 1776, the flag was raised over the palmetto-log fort now known as Fort Moultrie – which wasn’t armed or ready for the attack by British forces that came. Nine British warships attacked the fort for over 10 hours. However, because the palmetto logs were still soft, they absorbed the array of cannon fire. Legend has it that some of the cannonballs bounced off, rather than penetrating the fort. Because of the successful defense, the British armada was forced to retreat and could not take the city of Charleston. This is now celebrated in Charleston as “Carolina Day,” though the fort and Charleston were later captured by British forces.
During the first battle, the flag was shot away by British forces. However, a Sergeant by the name of William Jasper recovered the flag after it was shot down. He then hoisted the flag up again on a temporary pole and held it up while taking fire, until a more permanent structure could be erected. After the battle, South Carolina’s governor, John Rutledge, gave his sword to Sgt. Jasper in recognition of his exemplary bravery under fire. Sgt. Jasper later died of wounds he received while trying to recapture Savannah, Georgia, from the British. Several states have counties and townships named after Jasper.
You can read the full article “The Fort Moultrie Flag: Southern Liberty During the American Revolution” and get your own Fort Moultrie flag at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- The Fort Moultrie Flag: Southern Liberty During the American Revolution: https://ammo.com/articles/fort-moultrie-flag-southern-liberty-american-revolution
- Ft. Moultrie Nylon 3x5ft Premium Flag: https://ammo.com/gear/flags#ft-moultrie-nylon-3x5ft-premium-flag
- LibertasBella Moultrie T-shirt: https://libertasbella.com/products/fort-moultrie-aop-cut-sew-tee
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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