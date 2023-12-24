The Lone Zebra | Episode 013 | Truth Never Dies

Merry Christmas! The holidays are hectic and although we celebrate many of us also need to recover from all the stimulation, foods we don’t usually eat and drink and the hours we aren’t used to keeping. Now I’ve learned to slow down and appreciate the gifts I’ve been given. The best gift I received 42 years ago when I married my best friend. I love you honey and I am so fortunate to have you in my life.
I have a gift for you today that I want to share. No, it’s not my husband, it’s not what you may think. For me discovering this was a gift of calm that I needed in this crazy world.
