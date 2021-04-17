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Cleve Backsters interview
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31 views • April 17, 2021
Primary Perception is a book written by Cleve Backster. Its research on how plants can read our intention.. distance isnt relevant in this research.. worth the time to listen.. Get the book. If you think your walking around awake and knowing.. Think again!
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