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A quoi joue Véran ? - Silvano Trotta
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62 views • September 05, 2020
5 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYTZAU00h7g
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Véran convoque en 12h le Conseil d'Etat contre l'avis du Tribunal Administratif de Strasbourg sur le port du masque, accepté par son préfet !
Pourquoi ? Situation grave et urgente dans le Bas-Rhin ?
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/bas-rhin-victoire-juridique-contre-le-port-du-masque-une-atteinte-immediate-la-liberte
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/bas-rhin-victoire-juridique-contre-le-port-du-masque-une-atteinte-immediate-la-liberte
https://geodes.santepubliquefrance.fr/#bbox=621477,6462277,446241,509590&c=indicator&i=covid_hospit_incid.incid_hosp&s=2020-09-05&selcodgeo=67&t=a01&view=map2
https://www.bfmtv.com/societe/coronavirus-veran-s-attend-a-une-augmentation-des-cas-graves-dans-les-15-prochains-jours_AV-202009050080.html
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Véran convoque en 12h le Conseil d'Etat contre l'avis du Tribunal Administratif de Strasbourg sur le port du masque, accepté par son préfet !
Pourquoi ? Situation grave et urgente dans le Bas-Rhin ?
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/bas-rhin-victoire-juridique-contre-le-port-du-masque-une-atteinte-immediate-la-liberte
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/bas-rhin-victoire-juridique-contre-le-port-du-masque-une-atteinte-immediate-la-liberte
https://geodes.santepubliquefrance.fr/#bbox=621477,6462277,446241,509590&c=indicator&i=covid_hospit_incid.incid_hosp&s=2020-09-05&selcodgeo=67&t=a01&view=map2
https://www.bfmtv.com/societe/coronavirus-veran-s-attend-a-une-augmentation-des-cas-graves-dans-les-15-prochains-jours_AV-202009050080.html
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