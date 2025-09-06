Butternut Squash Harvest, Eggplant Tuna Dish & Berry Good Ice Cream

As we head toward the end of summer and into autumn, the garden is showing its age: I lost to the intense heat all of my recently planted cucumbers and melons. But I was gifted a new ornamental plant, a lantana. I harvested all of my butternut squash and they turned great. I also harvested some more eggplant and made a dish with it that includes tuna. A typhoon/tropical storm kept us indoors most of the day on Friday, so I made another batch of ice cream flavored with a mixture of berries.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll