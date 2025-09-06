Butternut Squash Harvest, Eggplant Tuna Dish & Berry Good Ice Cream

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we head toward the end of summer and into autumn, the garden is showing its age: I lost to the intense heat all of my recently planted cucumbers and melons. But I was gifted a new ornamental plant, a lantana. I harvested all of my butternut squash and they turned great. I also harvested some more eggplant and made a dish with it that includes tuna. A typhoon/tropical storm kept us indoors most of the day on Friday, so I made another batch of ice cream flavored with a mixture of berries.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll