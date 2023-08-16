DRONE FOOTAGE SHOWS SCOPE OF DEVASTATING HAWAII FIRES

Credit: Breitbart
Drone footage of Lahaina, Hawaii, taken last Friday shows the devastation and scope of the fires that ravaged the region last week.
EXTRA: The U.S. could dodge a recession. But interest rates still are projected to fall. If they do, J.P. Morgan says it could help gold. Learn what’s going on.
Subscribe to my channel, and request our guide to learn more: Free Gold IRA Guide: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/mark-levin-gold-ira?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br
Gold Buyer Beware: Free guide and two reports: "10 Gold IRA Dealer Lies" and "15 Bad Reasons to Buy Gold & Silver: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/gold-ira-bb-arrow-expedited-4/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br
Joe Montana Gold IRA: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.