DRONE FOOTAGE SHOWS SCOPE OF DEVASTATING HAWAII FIRES

Credit: Breitbart

Drone footage of Lahaina, Hawaii, taken last Friday shows the devastation and scope of the fires that ravaged the region last week.

EXTRA: The U.S. could dodge a recession. But interest rates still are projected to fall. If they do, J.P. Morgan says it could help gold. Learn what’s going on.

Subscribe to my channel, and request our guide to learn more: Free Gold IRA Guide: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/mark-levin-gold-ira?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br

Gold Buyer Beware: Free guide and two reports: "10 Gold IRA Dealer Lies" and "15 Bad Reasons to Buy Gold & Silver: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/gold-ira-bb-arrow-expedited-4/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br



Joe Montana Gold IRA: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br

