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Distraction From The American Battlefield with Lt. Col. Steve Murray – MSOM Ep. 457
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20 views • March 16, 2022
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Lt. Col. Steve Murray about how the Russian/Ukrainian conflict could turn into guerilla warfare. Next we discuss the federal health pass that the deep state wants to be an American credit scoring system. Will states decertify? Will Trump be back? Find out Steve’s thoughts in this captivating interview.
Lt. Col. Steve Murray’s Rumble Channel Situation Updates: https://rumble.com/c/c-971863
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Lt. Col. Steve Murray’s Rumble Channel Situation Updates: https://rumble.com/c/c-971863
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
https://Redpills.TV
https://rncstore.com/
https://ThreadFest.Show
https://SeanMorganReport.com
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/amp/signup
Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888
https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
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