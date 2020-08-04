20-year OSHA-approved PPE expert Destroys the Mask Narrative

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ReUpload from @Stand Up Michigan
Tammy K. Harrema Clark, 20-year OSHA-approved PPE expert explains the problems with masks. She also explains, among other things why Drs and nurses are Ok to wear masks because they are in a controlled, higher air flow environment designed to Make Up for the fact that they are wearing masks. I'll also post a shorter, 7-minute version of this video.