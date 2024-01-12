Create New Account
High Alert of a Surprise Attack Due to War Escalation
War is escalating all over the world, but are we ready for a surprise attack?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Fox News - US oil tanker seized by armed hijackers in Middle East

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6cnofLBrJM&ab_channel=FoxNews


2. Fox News - BREAKING: US-UK launch air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDG_VaQDQNU&ab_channel=FoxNews


3. Fox News - Israeli officials on high alert fearing retaliation from the Houthis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Rnk7RVoBS0&ab_channel=FoxNews


4. Newsmax - Hezbollah terror attack feared on U.S. soil

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoV9a6R8GN0&ab_channel=Newsmax


5. AmericasVoice.news - Col John R Mills on the Taiwan situation - THE WAR ROOM WITH STEPHEN K. BANNON EPISODE 3310 PART 2

https://americasvoice.news/video/xqdk4wivmFfXw82/?related=playlist


Keywords
chinahezbollahdistraction

