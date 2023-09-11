URGENT WARNING ON CBDC from Jan Mickelson of WHO! Just a few minutes ago, Jan Mickelson appeared to me in a Dream. It never happened before. Jan passed away July 29, 2023. But just a few minutes ago this Dream, on 9/11/2023, was so vivid and detailed! For years, Jan and I traded research, before his stroke. He sent me things exposing Freemasonry, the billionaire porn dealers, much more. At the time, I had a Father Coughlin website with many videos, and freebooks, pamphlets, newspapers in PDF, etc. We also discussed Father Coughlin from time to time. Then one day, I turned on his radio program to hear what you will now hear on this video. Why did Jan Mickelson just appear to me in such a vivid Dream? and on 9/11? Let me first detail the Dream: I was standing in a warehouse when suddenly, unexpectedly, he comes in in a wheelchair and rolls up to me. Soon, he was in a wheel chair race around the inner perimeter of the warehouse... Others passed him and he came in last.... The next scene, we were standing outside. It was a neighborhood of homes in a circle with another one in the middle. Jan said, "Which one is the newest?" For some it was easy to tell: Old, rundown, small. Others were newer to various degrees. Finally I said, "The one in middle seems the newest. See how it's built with a very strong stone?" He seemed pleased....

On immediately awakening, I knew the Dream was a Warning from Jan Mickelson. I knew the interpretations immediately. In his wheelchair, he was saying his messages were crippled and not ahead of the others. He and his words were left behind. In the next scene with the home, he asked me to choose the newest home. There was this element of choice. I chose the one in the middle with a very peculiar and very strong stone. He was saying, in effect, we must now CHOOSE the newest home America will be! And the fact this Dream was on 9/11 is very, very significant! Disaster is impending unless the CBDC is staved off, through an understanding of his message on the Federal Reserve and ACTING NOW! Here it is:



