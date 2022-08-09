BASES2022 Colin Woolford Star Wars decoded

Colin Woolford gives deep insights into the various subtle and not so subtle aspects iof teh Star Wars franchise.

Colin also interviewed International UFO Congress cofounder Bob Brown and founder of the UFO MegaCon series currently running in the US.

That interview is unique and was run on the first day of the BASES2022 event. Unique to have Bob and Kerry in the same room, in a small Wiltshire village in 2022, or any other time!

