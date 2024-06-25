The Rock Almighty Napping During the Storm?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

Just imagine a raging storm (literally or metaphorically) all around you and you have such confidence in the father's provision and protection that you almost sleep right through it?





Resting Like Jesus

The Creator of the universe is always with us, so we have nothing to fear from any hardship life brings.

Matthew 8:23-27

During His time on earth, Jesus demonstrated how to have a healthy relationship with God. Everything our Savior did flowed from a life of restful dependence on His Father—even when resting seemed foolish and negligent to those around Him......

