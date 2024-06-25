BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Napping During the Storm?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
7 views • 10 months ago

Just imagine a raging storm (literally or metaphorically) all around you and you have such confidence in the father's provision and protection that you almost sleep right through it?


Resting Like Jesus

The Creator of the universe is always with us, so we have nothing to fear from any hardship life brings.

Matthew 8:23-27

During His time on earth, Jesus demonstrated how to have a healthy relationship with God. Everything our Savior did flowed from a life of restful dependence on His Father—even when resting seemed foolish and negligent to those around Him......

Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

godchristchurchsaintchristian rockussportsnetworkussportsradiotimes end
