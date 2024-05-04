Russian Artillerymen from the “Center” group of troops attacked a Field Ammo Supply Point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoarmeysk direction

Footage of the destruction of a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Artillerymen from the “Center” group of troops attacked a field ammunition supply point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoarmeysk direction.
As a result of a precise strike, the ammunition detonated and was completely destroyed.
