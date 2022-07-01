Animated Map | Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 30, 2022

▪️Russian Armed Forces hit enemy's positions in Yunakivka bordering Russia in Sumy region.

▪️In northern Kharkiv region trench fighting continues. As a result of Russian Armed Forces' missile strike on Kharkiv, two territorial defence locations destroyed with at least 100 servicemen killed.

▪️Lysychans'k oil refinery clearing completed. Ukrainian units retreated to Zolotarivka and trying to gain a foothold along the last retreat route from Lysychans'k. West of Lysychans'k, allied forces advance on Seversk from two directions: from the oil refinery to Verhn'okam'yans'ke and from Mykolaivka to Spirne. Fighting continues on the southern outskirts of Lysychans'k near the rubber products plant and Bila Hora.

▪️Chechen units crossed Seversky Donets near Pryvillia from Stara Krasnyanka and assault the settlement together with DPR People's Militia.

▪️Wagner's PMC units focused on breaking the defence near Bakhmut and eliminating the enemy's personnel and equipment at Pokrovs'ke-Klynove line.

▪️In Dnipro region Russian Armed Forces launched attack on AFU's facilities in Dnipro and Slavhorod.

▪️Missile strikes destroyed the foreign mercenaries' location in Mykolaiv and the munitions depot in Shevchenko.

▪️Russian Armed Forces withdrew from Snake Island: due to continuous shelling from Odessa region, further defence of the island is suicide. At present, the island is empty and the Ukrainian side is not ready to occupy it. In case there is no Russian Armed Forces response, restoring the control over Snake Island will let AFU free up most of the resources deployed in Odessa region. Most of them will be sent to the area of active combat operations in Soledar direction, while another part will most likely be used for the planned counterattack in Kherson region.

Source @rybar



