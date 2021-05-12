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DR. VLADIMIR ZELENKO'S PATIENTS HAVE REGRETS ABOUT GETTING THE COVID JAB (BUT HE IS NOT AGAINST IT)
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32 views • May 12, 2021
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW~ B.S. "Some of the animals died" no they all died. He does not know the risk vs. the reward? B.S. More study?
Source: OAN. So as usual softball questions. How about the following questions:
Did you get the jab?
Would you recommend someone get the jab?
How many of your patients have had an adverse event? Died?
Spare me.
Source: OAN. So as usual softball questions. How about the following questions:
Did you get the jab?
Would you recommend someone get the jab?
How many of your patients have had an adverse event? Died?
Spare me.
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