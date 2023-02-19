The INNATE method - Q&A and healing the world one drop at the time

This is the recording of a workshop where Ole Blente answers questions from the students on the INNATE method. Both technical questions and questions on background are answered here in this video. Also, there is a short meditation for the world and the human population.
If you want to participate in our next course, in April of 2023, visit our website and sign up today!
The book that Ole reffers to, "Trauma is a thing of the past" is available through Amazon, here:
https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-thing-past-Telepathy-black/dp/B09WHSMFBR/
