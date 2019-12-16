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How to Fund Your Ministry
Dr. Laurette Willis
Dr. Laurette Willis
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5 views • December 16, 2019
For the last 22+ years, we have been able to work from home, fund our Ministry, and pay staff WITHOUT asking for Donations.
✅ Watch This Next -- https://umustsee.net/DQV1ZV

✅ More Info http://laurettewillis.ibuumerang.com

✅ Got Questions? http://facebook.com/laurettewillis

Looking for a sponsor who has systems and a proven track record?Looking for a sponsor who has systems and a proven track record?

Hi! I'm Laurette and I'm glad to meet you.

Over my 22-year career in Networking, I've personally sponsored more than 500 people and built teams in the thousands.

Over the years, I've used Networking to support our ministry and staff without having to ask for donations.

I have also been blessed to help hundreds of people worldwide build their network marketing businesses using simple duplicable systems for success, Servant Leadership, and team-building strategies.

★About me http://LauretteWillis.com

★★Subscribe to me on Brighteon★★
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/laurettewillis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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