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How to Fund Your Ministry
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5 views • December 16, 2019
For the last 22+ years, we have been able to work from home, fund our Ministry, and pay staff WITHOUT asking for Donations.
✅ Watch This Next -- https://umustsee.net/DQV1ZV
✅ More Info http://laurettewillis.ibuumerang.com
✅ Got Questions? http://facebook.com/laurettewillis
Looking for a sponsor who has systems and a proven track record?Looking for a sponsor who has systems and a proven track record?
Hi! I'm Laurette and I'm glad to meet you.
Over my 22-year career in Networking, I've personally sponsored more than 500 people and built teams in the thousands.
Over the years, I've used Networking to support our ministry and staff without having to ask for donations.
I have also been blessed to help hundreds of people worldwide build their network marketing businesses using simple duplicable systems for success, Servant Leadership, and team-building strategies.
★About me http://LauretteWillis.com
★★Subscribe to me on Brighteon★★
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/laurettewillis
✅ Watch This Next -- https://umustsee.net/DQV1ZV
✅ More Info http://laurettewillis.ibuumerang.com
✅ Got Questions? http://facebook.com/laurettewillis
Looking for a sponsor who has systems and a proven track record?Looking for a sponsor who has systems and a proven track record?
Hi! I'm Laurette and I'm glad to meet you.
Over my 22-year career in Networking, I've personally sponsored more than 500 people and built teams in the thousands.
Over the years, I've used Networking to support our ministry and staff without having to ask for donations.
I have also been blessed to help hundreds of people worldwide build their network marketing businesses using simple duplicable systems for success, Servant Leadership, and team-building strategies.
★About me http://LauretteWillis.com
★★Subscribe to me on Brighteon★★
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/laurettewillis
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