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"THE PLAN" - PUTTING PATRIOTISM ON ICE, MINIMIZING RESISTANCE TO TYRANNY
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"The Plan" - Putting Patriotism on ICE, Minimizing Resistance to Tyranny https://rumble.com/vnsgw7-the-plan-putting-patriotism-on-ice-minimizing-resistance-to-tyranny.html
Quote: "The weaponized system is specifically designed to target generally law-abiding citizens, intimidate everyday people into compliance, and chill any resistance to the overtaking of a once-free Republic, without a shot being fired. Nobody knows this better than Karyn Turk, who went from Mrs. Florida winner to maximum security lock-up. Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
"The Plan" - Putting Patriotism on ICE, Minimizing Resistance to Tyranny https://rumble.com/vnsgw7-the-plan-putting-patriotism-on-ice-minimizing-resistance-to-tyranny.html
Quote: "The weaponized system is specifically designed to target generally law-abiding citizens, intimidate everyday people into compliance, and chill any resistance to the overtaking of a once-free Republic, without a shot being fired. Nobody knows this better than Karyn Turk, who went from Mrs. Florida winner to maximum security lock-up. Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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