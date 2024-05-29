Create New Account
10th Amendment OG: Patrick Henry's Top Views (on his birthday)
Tenth Amendment Center
Published a day ago

Turns out the guy who said 'Give me Liberty or give me death!' wasn't a big fan of a giant, centralized government. Today, on Patrick Henry’s birthday, let’s see why he’s one of the real OGs of the 10th Amendment.

Path to Liberty: May 29, 2024

libertyconstitutionhistorylibertarianfoundersfederalism10th amendmenttenth amendmentdecentralizepatrick henry

