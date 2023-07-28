The Golden Calf Deception (Then & NOW) *Satan Would Love to Ban This Video! [PART II]*

Today will be *part two* of Exodus 30-34 (known as parashat ki tisa). I told you we would cover Exodus 32-34 on either Monday or Wednesday... but alas, here we are! Better late than never. The biggest topic we will be looking at is the *golden calf deception*. Think about it carefully... why exactly would the people make a "golden calf" to worship? What would make them fall for such an obvious counterfeit of true spiritual intimacy with God? And...why was the making of a golden calf so repulsive to Elohim, exactly? Let's talk about it. We will also explore the truth about God's mercy, the generational curses (and demonic possession) associated with sin, and a few other very important details concerning our walk with the Most High. Let's rise up and overcome mystery babylon with boldness.
📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets
📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/free
🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram
🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6
☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.