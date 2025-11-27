Our 4-Month-Old Baby Girl Died After Vaccination - Ryan and Mollie Petrone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ryan and Mollie Petrone’s daughter, Josette, was only four months old when she passed away. If they were given a chance to do it all over, what would they have done differently? Find out more about the Petrone family’s devastating loss and how it impacted their view on the medical establishment in this edition of “The People’s Study.”