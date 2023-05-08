https://gettr.com/post/p2gfwcs9a5e

揭秘影响人类进程的秘密社团：共济会、光明会、骷髅会控制了人类全部进程！世界十大神秘家族、美国45任总统一大半都是共济会成员。中共邓小平家族最早加入四大会，其重回权力中心因为光明会。美国在世总统有三位也是光明会。英女王家族好几个人、日本三菱、台湾、香港董建华家族、汪东兴的孩子等世界超百人物都是骷髅会。

Secret societies that influence the course of mankind: Freemasons, Illuminati, Skull and Bones control the entire course of mankind! Most of the world's top 10 mysterious families and 45 presidents of the United States are members of the Freemasons. The Chinese Communist Party's Deng Xiaoping family was the first to join the Four Great Societies, helping him to return to the center of power. The Queen's family several people, Japan Mitsubishi family, Taiwan, Hong Kong Tung Chee-hwa family, Wang Dongxing's children and more than a hundred other figures in the world are Skull and Bones.





