WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 18JAN21 - Helicopter Accidentally Drops Cargo

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/7GvEaE9Ck4A
Helicopter Accidentally Drops Cargo - https://twitter.com/meatisburger/stat...
Plane Almost Hits Bird - https://youtu.be/2_gdrIPIrf8
Aircraft Carrier Fly-by - https://www.reddit.com/r/WarplanePorn...
Groundplane - https://www.instagram.com/p/CE97VcdlaKm/
Washing Tires - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Flying In Formation - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Rushed Delivery - https://www.reddit.com/r/EverythingDe...
Guy Accidentally Starts Propeller - Https://www.instagram.com/p/CD_jb60hQrO/
First Time At The Airport - https://twitter.com/breakingavnews/st...
Flying Close To The Water - https://www.instagram.com/p/CHQPstfIY5N/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet