Funeral Director Whistle Blower - John O'Looney speaks the Truth about Covid and the Vaccines

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John O'Looney, a funeral director and whistle blower from the UK joins me for a session of truth bombs that nobody wants you to hear. Sharing his shocking first hand experiences in what he has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.