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1/11/19 #NEWSGUARD: USA Awakens to Border Crime, DIGITAL WALL= Real Tyranny #Technofascism
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5 views • January 01, 2021
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1/11/19: While Pablo Escobar's brother's GO Fund ME page to raise $50 million to impeach President Trump is "suspended", people all over the country are getting red-pilled by POTUS' sequence of actions regarding border security funding, signing the Anti-human Trafficking Bill and then going to McAllen, TX and showing the entire country the connection between the two. Meanwhile, Big Tech is preparing to create the true Wall-- the digital surveillance that will be imposed upon every person in the USA in coming months.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3263226/Revealed-America-s-fearful-city-Texans-live-war-zone-McAllen-two-murders-year-mile-away-Mexican-border-Reynosa-15-000-cut-five-years-vortex-cartel-murders-extortion-torture.html
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/266321-judge-rules-against-obama-on-fast-and-furious
The non-profit Street Grace holds public awareness event in Georgia schools to bring awareness to child trafficking:
https://www.schoolbusfleet.com/news/732567/georgia-district-s-school-buses-staff-take-part-in-anti-trafficking-campaign
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6580817/Julian-Assange-living-conditions-akin-Stasi-era-dissident-Ecuadorian-embassy.html
https://www.newsguardtech.com/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2019/01/07/apple-burns-google-giant-billboard-touting-privacy-ces/?noredirect=on&;utm_term=.46177b5cc172
https://wearechange.org/countering-disinformation-propaganda-act/
https://www.tmz.com/2019/01/10/pablo-escobar-brother-raised-10-million-impeach-trump-gofundme-campaign/
https://globalnews.ca/news/4826858/pablo-escobar-impeach-donald-trump-gofundme/
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/a7bx33/german_woman_stopped_and_questioned_by_police_for/
https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/yellow-vest-protesters-call-for-huge-run-on-french-banks/news-story/ed334ed08b2ccfc13ca1b108c78f25eb
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV with comments, encouragement, news links and donations! You have made this channel possible and thriving into 2019! As the shut down continues, it is the perfect moment to get ACTIVE, in every way you can-- bringing a Yellow Vest Movement stateside with a #1776 version here in the USA! The time is NOW! YOU ARE FREE!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE, THE PEOPLE, WILL BE UNSTOPPABLE IN 2019! WWG1WGA!! WE ARE FREE!!
1/11/19: While Pablo Escobar's brother's GO Fund ME page to raise $50 million to impeach President Trump is "suspended", people all over the country are getting red-pilled by POTUS' sequence of actions regarding border security funding, signing the Anti-human Trafficking Bill and then going to McAllen, TX and showing the entire country the connection between the two. Meanwhile, Big Tech is preparing to create the true Wall-- the digital surveillance that will be imposed upon every person in the USA in coming months.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3263226/Revealed-America-s-fearful-city-Texans-live-war-zone-McAllen-two-murders-year-mile-away-Mexican-border-Reynosa-15-000-cut-five-years-vortex-cartel-murders-extortion-torture.html
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/266321-judge-rules-against-obama-on-fast-and-furious
The non-profit Street Grace holds public awareness event in Georgia schools to bring awareness to child trafficking:
https://www.schoolbusfleet.com/news/732567/georgia-district-s-school-buses-staff-take-part-in-anti-trafficking-campaign
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6580817/Julian-Assange-living-conditions-akin-Stasi-era-dissident-Ecuadorian-embassy.html
https://www.newsguardtech.com/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2019/01/07/apple-burns-google-giant-billboard-touting-privacy-ces/?noredirect=on&;utm_term=.46177b5cc172
https://wearechange.org/countering-disinformation-propaganda-act/
https://www.tmz.com/2019/01/10/pablo-escobar-brother-raised-10-million-impeach-trump-gofundme-campaign/
https://globalnews.ca/news/4826858/pablo-escobar-impeach-donald-trump-gofundme/
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/a7bx33/german_woman_stopped_and_questioned_by_police_for/
https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/yellow-vest-protesters-call-for-huge-run-on-french-banks/news-story/ed334ed08b2ccfc13ca1b108c78f25eb
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV with comments, encouragement, news links and donations! You have made this channel possible and thriving into 2019! As the shut down continues, it is the perfect moment to get ACTIVE, in every way you can-- bringing a Yellow Vest Movement stateside with a #1776 version here in the USA! The time is NOW! YOU ARE FREE!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE, THE PEOPLE, WILL BE UNSTOPPABLE IN 2019! WWG1WGA!! WE ARE FREE!!
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