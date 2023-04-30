Create New Account
Jesus or the Antichrist?: Biblical Truth about the Antichrist
God has given us prophetic insight in certain books and letters of the Bible but it is important to understand the timeline in which they were written. In doing so we can see how far apart these writings were spaced and what each writer knew at the time. Then Pastor John lays out basic truths about the Antichrist such as his nationality and sexual orientation.

Jesus said the world would be like the days of Noah during His second coming and Pastor John sheds light on what it was like back then. Someday we are going to face an evil global system, but God has given us much insight in the Bible and it is imperative that you understand what will happen.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1223.pdf

Jesus or the Antichrist? 

Part 2: Biblical Truth about the Antichrist

RLJ-1223 -- JANUARY 31, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm



Keywords
end timesone world governmentbook of revelationmessiah returns

