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David Icke talks about “mind blindness” in this banned video. The level of control by the hierarchy who are effectively conditioning us all to behave the way we are.
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93 views • August 06, 2020
The interview at Aug 2020 has had 2.3 million views. This incredible broadcast was live on the link below. This is an uncensored platform and so you will need to register to watch it. Be warned it is 3 hours long! But the 3 hours spent watching this incredible speaker will help to change the way we have been "programmed" to respond to the concept of our current global challenges. By changing our perception of the perceived threat, we can rid ourselves of the fear and paralysis that is overwhelming everyone’s life in the face of this attempt at global control over the population through fear and manipulation of our consciousness. This makes us feel better about ourselves and helps to rationalize what is going on in our life…PERIOD!
In this clip we get an overview of how our minds are being conditioned to think the way we are.
https://freedomplatform.tv/rose-icke-v-the-answer/
In this clip we get an overview of how our minds are being conditioned to think the way we are.
https://freedomplatform.tv/rose-icke-v-the-answer/
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