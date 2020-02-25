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14 - How to Pray - Get Results
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TruthSeeker
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4 views • February 25, 2020
How to pray - Get Results" explores how to get results from prayer. If you want to know how to get God to answer your prayers, learn how to pray as Jesus taught. Powerful prayers … ones which we could call genuine miracle prayers all start with "thy will be done", as Jesus taught us in the Lord's prayer. Learn what to ask for in prayer and you'll start getting your prayers answered… all of them. God is in the business of answering prayers, if only we could learn how to pray according to his will.

CREDITS O1.Christ Ordaining the Apostles https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 02.Christ appears to disciples by Waiting for The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 03. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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prayermiracleseeking the truthtrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from godprayers answering prayersget results from prayerhow to pray get resultsthy will be doneplease answer my prayerpowerful prayershow to pray lord prayerhow to get god to answer your prayerswhat to ask for in prayergetting your prayers answered
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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