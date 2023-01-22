https://gettr.com/post/p25x0eq5963
01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】The CCP wants to shift the responsibility for domestic disasters to the grassroots cadres and gain enormous power from people’s losses
01/22/2023 【2023春节大直播】中共想将国内灾难责任转嫁给基层干部，中共在这种失去中获得巨大权力
