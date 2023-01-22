Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The CCP wants to shift the responsibility for domestic disasters to the grassroots cadres and gain enormous power from people’s losses
15 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p25x0eq5963

01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】The CCP wants to shift the responsibility for domestic disasters to the grassroots cadres and gain enormous power from people’s losses


01/22/2023 【2023春节大直播】中共想将国内灾难责任转嫁给基层干部，中共在这种失去中获得巨大权力

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket