BREAKING NEWS: Social Credit System Leak Reveals Elite's Plan | NEW Frank Jacob Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Premiered Jul 14, 2022 Is a social credit system about to be implemented worldwide? Are people already divided into different classes? We have received detailed information directly from whistleblowers working on the software. ▹ Join Frank Jacob's Webinar "A Tale Of Two Timelines" 👉🏽 http://cyberhive.tv/a/10e3y