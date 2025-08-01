❗️"We can wait if the leadership of Ukraine believes that now is not the time"

Putin comments on Zelensky's statement that negotiations with Russia should be held after a change of power in Russia.

The terms of settlement in Ukraine, formulated in June 2024, remain in effect, Putin added.

Adding:

Putin: Ukrainian leadership is out of touch with reality on the battlefield

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Kiev appears poorly informed about the front, given its denial of the Russian Army’s capture of Chasov Yar.

Putin confirmed that the liberation of Chasov Yar is a fact, noting that Russian forces took full control of the town several days ago.

Key Points from Vladimir Putin’s Latest Statements:

➡️On Negotiations: If Kiev believes it’s not the right time for talks, Moscow is in no rush — it’s ready to wait.

➡️On Legitimacy: Russia’s government is fully legitimate — unlike the current regime in Ukraine.

➡️On the Istanbul Talks: Putin gave a generally positive assessment of the previous negotiations held in Istanbul.

➡️On Unrealistic Expectations: Disappointments in past negotiations stem from inflated hopes and demands.

➡️On Dialogue: Moscow has always been open to dialogue — negotiations remain essential.

➡️On Russian Conditions: The political and security objectives outlined by Putin in June 2024 remain unchanged.

➡️On Peace: Russia seeks a lasting peace in Ukraine — not a temporary ceasefire or pause.

➡️On Child Evacuations: Claims by Kiev about “abducted children” have been exaggerated.

➡️On War Casualties: Russia has returned thousands of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. In return, it received only a few dozen Russian dead.

➡️On Strategic Goals: The core Russian objective remains the elimination of the root causes of the conflict and long-term national security.

➡️On European Security: Stability in both Russia and Ukraine must be addressed within the framework of broader European security.

➡️On Cultural Rights: Russia insists on guarantees for the rights of the Russian language and the Orthodox Church in Ukraine.