**1. December 10, 2022 (News Report)**

**USA TODAY**

*"Soccer writer Grant Wahl collapses, dies while covering the World Cup"*

🔗 **Full URL:** [https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=mnxySNpYUco](https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=mnxySNpYUco)





---





**2. July 14, 2021**

**@GrantWahl**

*"Biden just mentioned the 'Disinformation Dozen,' the 12 superspreaders who are responsible for 65% of vaccine disinformation online. The Doc @celinegounder included them in her testimony to Congress in April, all of which can be found here:"*

🔗 **Full URL (Congressional testimony):** [https://jec.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/27a66a77-2d9d-4acc-9f91-c4b7b440c88a/20210411-cgounder-congress-jectestimony.pdf](https://jec.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/27a66a77-2d9d-4acc-9f91-c4b7b440c88a/20210411-cgounder-congress-jectestimony.pdf)

🔗 **Full URL (Tweet):** [https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1417174529839964164](https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1417174529839964164)





---





**3. April 28, 2021**

**@GrantWahl**

*"2nd vax done. Got kind of emotional this time. Do it for your family, for your community, for your country, for yourself. LFG."*

🔗 **Full URL:** [https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1387457251376566274](https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1387457251376566274)





---





**4. April 7, 2021**

**@GrantWahl**

*"Thrilled to get my 1st Pfizer Covid vaccine dose. Science!"*

🔗 **Full URL:** [https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1379850650587127811](https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1379850650587127811)





---





**5. December 24, 2020**

**@GrantWahl**

*"Update: Doc has had zero negative reaction to receiving the Covid vaccine."*

🔗 **Full URL:** [https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1342289087345160192](https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1342289087345160192)