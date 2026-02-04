DEATH JAB KILLS SPORTS REPORTER AT WORLD CUP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**1. December 10, 2022 (News Report)**
**USA TODAY**
*"Soccer writer Grant Wahl collapses, dies while covering the World Cup"*
🔗 **Full URL:** [https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=mnxySNpYUco](https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=mnxySNpYUco)
---
**2. July 14, 2021**
**@GrantWahl**
*"Biden just mentioned the 'Disinformation Dozen,' the 12 superspreaders who are responsible for 65% of vaccine disinformation online. The Doc @celinegounder included them in her testimony to Congress in April, all of which can be found here:"*
🔗 **Full URL (Congressional testimony):** [https://jec.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/27a66a77-2d9d-4acc-9f91-c4b7b440c88a/20210411-cgounder-congress-jectestimony.pdf](https://jec.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/27a66a77-2d9d-4acc-9f91-c4b7b440c88a/20210411-cgounder-congress-jectestimony.pdf)
🔗 **Full URL (Tweet):** [https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1417174529839964164](https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1417174529839964164)
---
**3. April 28, 2021**
**@GrantWahl**
*"2nd vax done. Got kind of emotional this time. Do it for your family, for your community, for your country, for yourself. LFG."*
🔗 **Full URL:** [https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1387457251376566274](https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1387457251376566274)
---
**4. April 7, 2021**
**@GrantWahl**
*"Thrilled to get my 1st Pfizer Covid vaccine dose. Science!"*
🔗 **Full URL:** [https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1379850650587127811](https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1379850650587127811)
---
**5. December 24, 2020**
**@GrantWahl**
*"Update: Doc has had zero negative reaction to receiving the Covid vaccine."*
🔗 **Full URL:** [https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1342289087345160192](https://x.com/GrantWahl/status/1342289087345160192)