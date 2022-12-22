Situation Update, Dec 22, 2022 - How humanity REBUILDS after the collapse (feat. Dr. Robert Malone)

0:00 Intro

2:15 Dr. Robert Malone

43:20 REBUILD of Humanity

1:06:05 War





- Stunning discussion with Dr. Robert Malone

- The critical importance of DECENTRALIZATION

- Decentralized societies are more resilient and have better ideas

- Food, money, medicine, science, education and government all needs to be decentralized

- Hardship and suffering leads to work ethic, morality and humility

- The rise and fall of civilizations - history unfolding before our eyes

- How we learn the hard lessons from covid tyranny and build a future of #freedom

- Preparing for the FREEZE WAVE spreading across most of America

- High risk of "winter kill" for wheat crops across many US states

- Food inflation and scarcity will get far worse in 2023 - 2024

- Why FARM LAND is going up in value even as housing plummets

- When governments lose the consent of the people, they turn to #violence and coercion

- The crime syndicate in Wash D.C. is arrogant, incompetent and stupid

- They will bring us to the brink of war with Russia

- It could spell the end of modern America and Western Europe

- The collapse of the fiat currency dollar debt system will turn US cities into Mad Max zones

- Survivors of the #depopulation agenda get to choose the future for humanity on planet Earth





