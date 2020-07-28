© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HIGHLY CENSORED INFO(!)DAM COLLAPSE IS NOW IMMINENT(!)HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS ARE AT RISK DOWNSTREAM
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
2458 views • July 28, 2020
The population, equal to the US population, is at risk downstream from this dam in China. It could go at any time. Why is virtually, no MSM organization reporting on this?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.