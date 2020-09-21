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R.Strauss, Four Last Songs, horn solo Joop Oudhof
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24 views • September 21, 2020
2 times french-horn solo in Richard Strauss' "September" from the "Vier Letzte Lieder".
Recorded on september 30, 1987 at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam during the final concert of a masterclass given by Elisabeth Schwarzkopf.
Performing: Radio Symfonie Orchestra conducted by Stephen Barlow.
French horn: Joop Oudhof
First take: Charlotte Margiono, soprano
Second take: Kazumi Kohno, soprano
Recorded on september 30, 1987 at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam during the final concert of a masterclass given by Elisabeth Schwarzkopf.
Performing: Radio Symfonie Orchestra conducted by Stephen Barlow.
French horn: Joop Oudhof
First take: Charlotte Margiono, soprano
Second take: Kazumi Kohno, soprano
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