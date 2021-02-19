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CARLOS SLIM - Lebanese, MEXICO MULTI-BILLIONAIRE, Cell Phones, Land Lines - Cemex - BLOOD CEMENT - Rothschild's, Clintons, Bush's - The Steven D Kelley Show
Truth Cat Radio Videos
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85 views • February 19, 2021

TCR#732 STEVEN D KELLEY #102 JUNE-7-2018

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group, at 'OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley'

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research and mission. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at www.TruthCatRadio.com

Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST. . #OccupyTheGetty.

Please support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family or use   

Patreon:  
https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. 

If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic -

For a free pdf version of his book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send an email to; [email protected]. To become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at, [email protected]



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