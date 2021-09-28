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216) New Species of Human Babies
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9056 views • September 28, 2021
Credit to LA QUINTA COLUMNA citation:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 143 -
September 28th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA143-:9
or in English (ORWELLITO)
La Quinta Columna on more on Black-Eyed Babies (Pandemic Babies): https://rumble.com/vn1xa9-la-quinta-columna-on-more-on-black-eyed-babies-pandemic-babies.html
Claire's website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on her work.
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 143 -
September 28th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA143-:9
or in English (ORWELLITO)
La Quinta Columna on more on Black-Eyed Babies (Pandemic Babies): https://rumble.com/vn1xa9-la-quinta-columna-on-more-on-black-eyed-babies-pandemic-babies.html
Claire's website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on her work.
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