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Whitney Webb Interview - Jeffrey Epstein & A US History Of Sexual Blackmail Infiltrating Politics
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50 views • July 26, 2019
Joining me today is one of my favorite returning guests, Whitney Webb, who just wrote a fantastic article (with part 2 in the series coming out today and linked below) that really exposes the reality, not just of a network of powerful people behind the scenes conducting horrific acts, but of a systematic problem that goes back decades, and connects to, and was covered up & ignored by some of the most powerful people around today; connecting to the CIA, US government officials, Mossad, even the mafia, that all included blackmail operations & sex trafficking. All of which has clear ties to Epstein, NXIVM, Trump, The Clintons, and all of what we see playing out today.
Acosta Press Briefing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnJNUw1_LYA
Whitney Webb's Epstein Series:
Part 1: https://www.mintpressnews.com/shocking-origins-jeffrey-epstein-blackmail-roy-cohn/260621/
Part 2: https://www.mintpressnews.com/government-blackmail-jeffrey-epstein-trumps-mentor-dark-secrets-reagan-era/260760/
Whitney Webb's Links:
https://steemit.com/@whitneywebb
https://www.mintpressnews.com/author/whitney-webb/
https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/whitneywebbwriter/
TLAV Related Links:
Six Case Studies That Point To Massive Pedophilia Rings At The Highest Levels Of Power
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/outside-the-box/six-case-studies-massive-child-pedophilia-ring-highest-power-levels/
The Clinton-Silsby Trafficking Scandal And The Media Cover Up: The True Origin Of PizzaGate
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/clinton-silsby-trafficking-scandal-media-attempted-ignorecover/
Pedophilia At The Highest Levels Of Power: Sidestepping Distraction, Focusing On The True Problem
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/last-american-vagabond-radio-show/pedophilia-highest-levels-sidestepping-distraction-focusing-true-problem/
Cynthia McKinney Interview - Social Programming, Pedophilia In Politics And Deep State Control
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/interviews/cynthia-mckinney-exposes-social-programming-pedophilia-politics-deep-state-control/
13 Most Essential Data-Points In PizzaGate Pedophilia Allegations
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/13-essential-data-points-pizzagate-pedophilia-allegations/
From Hastert To Liddy, It's Clear There Is More To "PizzaGate," But Let's Stop Calling It That
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/hastert-liddy-clear-there-more-pizzagate-lets-stop-calling-that/
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Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
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#WhitneyWebb #JeffreyEpstein #Blackmail
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Acosta Press Briefing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnJNUw1_LYA
Whitney Webb's Epstein Series:
Part 1: https://www.mintpressnews.com/shocking-origins-jeffrey-epstein-blackmail-roy-cohn/260621/
Part 2: https://www.mintpressnews.com/government-blackmail-jeffrey-epstein-trumps-mentor-dark-secrets-reagan-era/260760/
Whitney Webb's Links:
https://steemit.com/@whitneywebb
https://www.mintpressnews.com/author/whitney-webb/
https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/whitneywebbwriter/
TLAV Related Links:
Six Case Studies That Point To Massive Pedophilia Rings At The Highest Levels Of Power
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/outside-the-box/six-case-studies-massive-child-pedophilia-ring-highest-power-levels/
The Clinton-Silsby Trafficking Scandal And The Media Cover Up: The True Origin Of PizzaGate
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/clinton-silsby-trafficking-scandal-media-attempted-ignorecover/
Pedophilia At The Highest Levels Of Power: Sidestepping Distraction, Focusing On The True Problem
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/last-american-vagabond-radio-show/pedophilia-highest-levels-sidestepping-distraction-focusing-true-problem/
Cynthia McKinney Interview - Social Programming, Pedophilia In Politics And Deep State Control
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/interviews/cynthia-mckinney-exposes-social-programming-pedophilia-politics-deep-state-control/
13 Most Essential Data-Points In PizzaGate Pedophilia Allegations
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/13-essential-data-points-pizzagate-pedophilia-allegations/
From Hastert To Liddy, It's Clear There Is More To "PizzaGate," But Let's Stop Calling It That
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/hastert-liddy-clear-there-more-pizzagate-lets-stop-calling-that/
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
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Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
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The Last American Vagabond Links:
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ClYrAtDNAGy5J0N-AwBNw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
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#WhitneyWebb #JeffreyEpstein #Blackmail
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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