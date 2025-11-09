BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fighting for Drobyshevo & breakthrough in Lyman - analysis by Rybar, ENG text only
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
34 views • 23 hours ago

Fighting for Drobyshevo and breakthrough in Lyman — analysis by Rybar📝

In October, Russian troops advanced on a broad front towards Lyman. On the eastern approaches to the city, assault troops were making their way through the forested area of the “Sviati Hory” park. To the north, they pushed the enemy back from positions in Shandryholove and Derilove.

🔻How the fighting developed: 

▪️By October 19, after several weeks of fighting, the assault troops had completely cleared Shandryholove and liberated Derilove, engaging in battles on the outskirts of Drobyshevo.

▪️Within a few days, they managed to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the forest belts near Novoselivka. Its liberation will allow fire control over the supply routes to the Lyman garrison from the northwest.

▪️On the central sector of the Russian Armed Forces’ direction, by October 22, they pushed the enemy out of strongpoints on the approaches to Stavky.

However, they have not yet been able to secure the territory of the village itself due to the abundance of Ukrainian drones in the air.

▪️By the end of the month, on the eastern flank, the assault troops broke through enemy positions in the national park “Sviati Hory”. Separate infantry groups reached the outskirts of Lyman.

▪️At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces secured the center of Yampil, where fierce fighting had been ongoing for a long time, and pushed the Ukrainian Armed Forces towards Ozerne.

📌 Currently, the situation on the eastern outskirts of Lyman remains difficult. The breakthrough assault groups are accumulating in the city’s built-up area, preparing to continue pushing the front westward. This will allow them to "pull" logistics closer to the forward positions and simplify the transfer of reserves into the settlement.

@Rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
