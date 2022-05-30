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SEARCH AND RESCUE AND THE MINISTRY OF RESTORATION
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20 views • May 30, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 5:19-20. Christian brothers and sisters should look after one another. So, when one of them wanders away, the rest should feel it deeply. It is their duty and desire to try to bring back to the Lord Jesus any who have turned away. To bring back a brother or sister to Jesus is a great work. As that brother or sister comes back to the Lord Jesus, God will forgive all his or her sins. A person who comes to Jesus with real trust and receives new life from him, can never lose that life.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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