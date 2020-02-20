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Roger Stone And Trumps War Against The Deep State
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57 views • February 20, 2020
Matt Bracken Guest Hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the war being fought by Roger Stone and President Trump against the deep state.
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"Also, support your body by getting all the vitamins and minerals you need with the Ultra 12 and Vitamin Mineral Fusion Combo now at 50% off!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/infowars-life/vitamin-boosting-combo?ims=qgxzx&utm_campaign=u12vmf50&utm_source=undervideodescription&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=u12vmf50
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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