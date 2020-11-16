© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pope Francis Caught Liking Hot Instagram Model's Picture
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
145 views • November 16, 2020
Pope Francis gave his blessing to 27-year-old Brazilian glamour model Natalia Garibotto (Instagram: nataagataa).
“At least I'm going to heaven,” Garibotto joked, enjoying the unlikely endorsement.
Pope Francis’ Instagram account has 7.2 million followers so it was somewhat inevitable that some among the faithful would spot the Pope's official Instagram name, Franciscus, among those who liked the sultry snap.
The official papal account no longer appears to like the picture, but social media never forgets.
Nataagataa on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CF-I1btHOLc/
Bitchute link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bF1JipHlGE9N/
Follow my Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Whuei2DGmgBn/
“At least I'm going to heaven,” Garibotto joked, enjoying the unlikely endorsement.
Pope Francis’ Instagram account has 7.2 million followers so it was somewhat inevitable that some among the faithful would spot the Pope's official Instagram name, Franciscus, among those who liked the sultry snap.
The official papal account no longer appears to like the picture, but social media never forgets.
Nataagataa on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CF-I1btHOLc/
Bitchute link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bF1JipHlGE9N/
Follow my Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Whuei2DGmgBn/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.