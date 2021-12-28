© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAUCI'S PREDICTION OF HOW LONG IT WILL TAKE TO MAKE A SAFE VACCINE & THE RISKS OF FAILURE!
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • December 28, 2021
This first aired on Mar 19, 2020. Oh how fast Fauci forgets what he said. He admitted the vaccine was NOT made from the virus; but from a synthetic DNA code given to him by the Chinese. And that the vaccine may fail in subsequent viral infections. (antibody dependent enhancement) It IS happening now & most of the hospitalizations are vaccinated people. This as France Pres Macron doubles down & calls for vaccinations every 3 months as the culling of humanity continues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.